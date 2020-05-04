Menu
2015 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

2015 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4989270
  • Stock #: N20182A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8FFC17409
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.


A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF8FFC17409.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

