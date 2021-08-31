Menu
2015 Ford F-350

236,000 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

236,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7667011
  • Stock #: 15F1F3
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1FEA29738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Ford F-350 XLT with 236000kms! 6.7 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. In excellent shape. Originally from Saskatchewan Exhaust brake A/C Gooseneck hitch Factory trailer brake Selectable 4x4 6 passenger seating Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

