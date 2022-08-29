Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

239,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 9014779
  2. 9014779
  3. 9014779
  4. 9014779
  5. 9014779
  6. 9014779
  7. 9014779
  8. 9014779
  9. 9014779
  10. 9014779
  11. 9014779
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014779
  • Stock #: 100949
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XFL320639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100949
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Ford Focus SE with 239000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents, Manitoba vehicle. Heated seats Heated steering wheel Heated mirrors Back up camera Bluetooth Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2013 Kia Sorento LX
 35,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE
 24,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 15,000 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website