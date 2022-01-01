Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Canyon

128,200 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Canyon

2015 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8131681
  2. 8131681
  3. 8131681
  4. 8131681
  5. 8131681
  6. 8131681
  7. 8131681
  8. 8131681
  9. 8131681
  10. 8131681
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8131681
  • Stock #: 15GMCY
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE30F1138626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 GMC Canyon SLT with 128000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally from Alberta Command start Heated front seats Leather interior Back up Camera Navigation Tonneau cover Selectable 4x4 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 164,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano SV
 109,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 161,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website