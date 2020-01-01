Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $599 from its regular price of $37499. As capable as they are handsome, the Yukon and the stretched Yukon XL are multitasking machines. -Car and Driver This 2015 GMC Yukon is for sale today in Steinbach.
The GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 152652 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
- Safety
- Exterior
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- 4-wheel drive
- Rear Vision Camera
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
- Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (Y65) Driver Alert Package)
- Hill Start Assist brakes
- Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
- Steering, power
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Headlamps, halogen projector
- Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
- Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
- Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
- Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
- Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
- Liftgate, rear power
- Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
- Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
- Assist handles, all seats
- Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- Windows, power, all express down, front express up
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
- Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
- Powertrain grade braking
- Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
- Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
- Wiper, rear
- Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
- Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
- Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
- StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
- Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
- Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
- Keyless start, push button start
- Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
- Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
- GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
- Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black
- Instrumentation, analogue with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer, compass and outside temperature gauge
- Seats, heated outboard second row
- Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass
- Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)
- Driver Alert Package includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat
- Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
- Parking assist, front and rear
- Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
