Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $599 from its regular price of $37499. As capable as they are handsome, the Yukon and the stretched Yukon XL are multitasking machines. -Car and Driver This 2015 GMC Yukon is for sale today in Steinbach.



The GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 152652 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html







Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Safety Fog Lamps Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Cargo Net

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (Y65) Driver Alert Package)

Hill Start Assist brakes

Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Steering, power

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Alternator, 150 amps

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Headlamps, halogen projector

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Liftgate, rear power

Differential, heavy duty, rear locking

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Assist handles, all seats

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Powertrain grade braking

Brakes, VAC power, with VSES

Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent

Wiper, rear

Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt

Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Console, floor with storage area, cup holders

Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area

Keyless start, push button start

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area

Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black

Instrumentation, analogue with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer, compass and outside temperature gauge

Seats, heated outboard second row

Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass

Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)

Driver Alert Package includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)

Parking assist, front and rear

Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.