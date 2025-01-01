Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2015 Honda CR-V LX with 182000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major collisions </p><p> </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>A/C</p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power windows </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2015 Honda CR-V

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12061357

2015 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1735940459
  2. 1735940458
  3. 1735940459
  4. 1735940458
  5. 1735940457
  6. 1735940458
  7. 1735940459
  8. 1735940459
  9. 1735940458
  10. 1735940458
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H36FH119989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2015 Honda CR-V LX with 182000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions 

 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera 

A/C

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

Power locks

Power windows 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 126,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Express LS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Chevrolet Express LS 143,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll for sale in Steinbach, MB
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll 252,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V