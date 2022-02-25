$26,995+ tax & licensing
204-371-6737
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$26,995
- Listing ID: 8296248
- Stock #: 100821
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS1FW500950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited with 160000km. 3.2L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Leather interior Heated/cooled seats Heated steering wheel Memory seats Back up camera with park aid Park sense park assist Adaptive cruise control Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Collision warning Selec-terrain Panoramic roof Power liftgate Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
