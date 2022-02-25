2015 Jeep Cherokee

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296248

8296248 Stock #: 100821

100821 VIN: 1C4PJMDS1FW500950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 100821

Mileage 160,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.