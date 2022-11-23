$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
104,900KM
Used
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS4FW710590
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,900 KM
The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 104,900 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
