$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2015 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8186625
- Stock #: 15JEHI
- VIN: 1C4NJDABXFD185010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude with 163000kms. 2.4 liter 4x4 Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Saskatchewan Command start Heated front seats Back up Camera Sunroof Touch screen radio Selectable 4x4 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3