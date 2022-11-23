$23,894+ tax & licensing
$23,894
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited NAV | SUNROOF
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$23,894
+ taxes & licensing
163,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413134
- Stock #: F4VUFC
- VIN: 1C4RJFBT5FC617271
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,547 KM
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 506 Watt Amplifier, 6 Month Trial (Registration Required), 8.4in. Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Technology Group, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Voice Command w Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Seats w Perforated Inserts, LED Daytime Running Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group II, Memory seat, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt Telescope Steering Column, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quadra-Trac II 4WD System, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Access, Ventilated Front Seats.
Grand Cherokee owners typically report a solid and high-quality feel to the ride quality both on the road and off, a comfortable and nicely-styled cabin, a potent upgraded stereo system, good lighting, and a tremendous sense of confidence in challenging conditions. Performance from the EcoDiesel engine, as well as fuel consumption, is highly rated. Performance from the Hemi V8 is highly rated, too. Fuel mileage? Not so much. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.
Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.
If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach
At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!
Dealer permit #0610
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6