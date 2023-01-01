Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

88,900 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

North

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 15JERE
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT6FPB40120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2015 Jeep Renegade North with only 88900kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record

Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Back up Camera
Selectable drive modes
4WD Low
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Aftermarket hitch

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

