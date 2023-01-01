$23,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
199,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3FL515466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S5466
- Mileage 199,124 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Wrangler unlimited Sahara 4x4 ,6cyl, AT,A/C, 199,Km, Fresh safety,NO RUST, this vehicle is in excellent condition, call Dennis at (204) 381-1512
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Jeep Wrangler