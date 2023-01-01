Menu
<div>2015 Jeep Wrangler unlimited Sahara 4x4 ,6cyl, AT,A/C, 199,Km, Fresh safety,NO RUST, this vehicle is in excellent condition, call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 </div>

199,124 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

199,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3FL515466

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S5466
  • Mileage 199,124 KM

2015 Jeep Wrangler unlimited Sahara 4x4 ,6cyl, AT,A/C, 199,Km, Fresh safety,NO RUST, this vehicle is in excellent condition, call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Jeep Wrangler