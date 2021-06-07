Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

107,000 KM

Details Description

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7282619
  • Stock #: 15KISO
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA71FG583286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2015 Kia Sorento SX with only 107000kms. 3.3 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record 7 PASSENGER SEATING Heated and cooled front seats Heated steering wheel Huge Panoramic sunroof Back up Camera Blind spot monitoring Dual climate control Heated rear seats We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

