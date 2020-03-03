Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Bluetooth - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Bluetooth - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,281KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4698984
  • Stock #: M19122A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V79FM220037
Blue
Sedan
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Manual / Standard
4-cylinder
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats



Spry handling, an upscale interior and energetic most efficient engines keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among the top of the list in its class. This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today in Steinbach.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 62,281 kms. It's deep crystal blue mica in colour. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS-SKY. The 2015 Mazda3 GS-SKY delivers excellent fuel efficiency, impressive driving performance, and proactive safety features. It has sporty aluminum alloy wheels, turn signal indicators, single CD/MP3, color touchscreen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, mini overhead console with storage, air conditioning, back-up camera, steering wheel-mounted cruise control, and high grade cloth upholstery.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual

