2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT BLOCK HEATER | BLUETOOTH
158,674KM
Used
- Stock #: F4RREP
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5FS524495
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
2015 Ram 1500 SLT HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
