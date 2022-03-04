$47,209+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Bluetooth
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
99,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8495992
- Stock #: UM-3
- VIN: JTEBU5JR5F5243253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,418 KM
Vehicle Description
With over twenty years of experience off the beaten path, the 2015 4Runner lives up to its name in off-road excellence. This 2015 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is versatile, well-appointed, and offers a comfortable ride on or off-road. It has a spacious interior as well as a large cargo area that can be expanded by folding down the back seats. Whether you need to take the kids to basketball practice, carpool to work, or want to take an off-road journey with your boat or camper in tow, the 4Runner is ready to take on anything you ask it to. The 4Runner received a fresh new design in 2014 and continues to keep its modern, yet agressive appearance. This SUV has 99,418 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
