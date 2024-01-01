$29,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE with 159000km. 3.5L v6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, accident free.
Leather interior
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Navigation
Power liftgate
Sunroof
Push buttom start
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
204-371-6737