2015 Toyota Highlander
LE - Bluetooth
233,460KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Stand out from the SUV crowd in the stylish and sensible Toyota Highlander. This 2015 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2015 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV offers a comfortable, quiet ride with the performance you want and the fuel economy you need. It is a versatile crossover that is as at home taking the kids to softball practice as it is taking a group of friends out on the town. It is also loaded with the latest in advanced technology features that make it a pleasure to drive anywhere near or far. This 3rd-generation Toyota Highlander represents a departure from the somewhat anonymous styling of the previous generation of Highlanders. With a bold grille opening and more chiseled flanks, it's a sharp-looking take on the modern family hauler.This SUV has 233,460 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
