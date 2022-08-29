2015 Toyota RAV4

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 7 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9189412

9189412 Stock #: 22130

22130 VIN: 2T3DFREV0FW256099

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 138,760 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.