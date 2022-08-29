$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
138,760KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9189412
- Stock #: 22130
- VIN: 2T3DFREV0FW256099
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,760 KM
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 138,760 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Navigation
Power Tailgate
