Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2015 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD with 212000kms. 3.5 liter V6 AWD. </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>ALL WHEEL DRIVE </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Power sliding doors</p><p>Power rear hatch</p><p>Power driver seat </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
13073950

2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1760549681
  2. 1760549682
  3. 1760549681
  4. 1760549681
  5. 1760549681
  6. 1760549681
  7. 1760549681
  8. 1760549681
  9. 1760549681
  10. 1760549681
  11. 1760549681
  12. 1760549682
  13. 1760549680
  14. 1760549682
  15. 1760549681
  16. 1760549682
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDK3DC0FS125202

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2015 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD with 212000kms. 3.5 liter V6 AWD. 

 

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record 

 

Leather seats 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE 

Heated front seats 

Power sliding doors

Power rear hatch

Power driver seat 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Keyless entry and ignition 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT | Leather | Htd Steering | Cooled Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT | Leather | Htd Steering | Cooled Seats 155,054 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT | Navigation | Command Start | Htd Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT | Navigation | Command Start | Htd Seats 183,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT | Heated Seats | Command start | MB Vehicle for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT | Heated Seats | Command start | MB Vehicle 78,900 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2015 Toyota Sienna