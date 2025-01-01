$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD with 212000kms. 3.5 liter V6 AWD.
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record
Leather seats
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Heated front seats
Power sliding doors
Power rear hatch
Power driver seat
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737