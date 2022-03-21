$37,990+ tax & licensing
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
121,181KM
Used
- VIN: 5TFUY5F14FX465338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UL-184A
- Mileage 121,181 KM
Vehicle Description
If the domestic trucks are a little too mainstream for you, the Toyota Tundra is an excellent alternative. This 2015 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2015 Toyota Tundra is a full-size truck that works hard and plays hard, but with a long list of luxury features to pamper you. With 10 models and 25 option packages available, there is a Tundra built to fit nearly anyone who is in the market for a well-appointed full-size pickup. Whether it is working hard at the jobsite or hauling a camper or boat for a weekend excursion, the Tundra takes care of your hard work with ease and takes care of you as well.This 4X4 pickup has 121,181 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. The SR trim on the Tundra includes features like a 6.1 touch panel display audio system, Bluetooth, a multi-information display, a backup camera, air conditioning, a 12-volt accessory power outlet, a towing hitch receiver, a removable locking tailgate, and more.
