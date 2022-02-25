2015 Toyota Yaris

$14,209 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 4 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8364843

8364843 Stock #: UL-175

UL-175 VIN: VNKKTUD30FA034123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,437 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.