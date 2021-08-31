Menu
2016 Buick Envision

77,000 KM

Details Description

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
Premium II

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7922052
  • Stock #: 16BUEI
  • VIN: LRBFXFSX3GD010364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Buick Envision Premium 2 with 77000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. FULLY loaded. In amazing shape Command start Power rear hatch Heated and cooled seats Forward collision warning Lane departure warning Blindspot Monitoring Heated steering wheel Dual climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

