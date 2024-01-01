Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with 116000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 

Command start 
Half leather interior 
Heated seats 
Back up camera 
Bluetooth 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

116,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTDE30G1329396

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101385
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website, stonebridgeauto.com


2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with 116000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 
Command start Half leather interior Heated seats Back up camera Bluetooth 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.   

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

