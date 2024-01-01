$27,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website, stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with 116000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner.
Command start
Half leather interior
Heated seats
Back up camera
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737