2016 Chevrolet Colorado

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7360850

7360850 Stock #: F448GD

F448GD VIN: 1GCHTBEA1G1327230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,588 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.