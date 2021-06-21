2016 Chevrolet Colorado

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 3 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7360856

7360856 Stock #: F448EJ

F448EJ VIN: 1GCHTBEA3G1329061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 79,355 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.