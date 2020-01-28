Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, Touch Screen!



Designed with you and your family in mind. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 74,800 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.



Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

