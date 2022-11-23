Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

102,021 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

1LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

1LS

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,021KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432033
  • Stock #: 22178
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST0GF346622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22178
  • Mileage 102,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera


Dramatic design, exceptional efficiency, and advanced technology come together in this jaw-dropping 2016 Malibu. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 102,021 kms. It's blue velvet metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 102,021 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Cube SL
 102,190 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX-2WD
 189,332 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory