2016 Chevrolet Malibu

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432033

9432033 Stock #: 22178

22178 VIN: 1G1ZB5ST0GF346622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22178

Mileage 102,021 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.