Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2016 Chevrolet Trax LT with 103000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Great service records!</div><div><br></div><div>Command start </div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Bluetooth</div><div>A/C</div><div>Traction control</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB5GL170627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101511
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT with 103000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Great service records!
Command start Back up cameraBluetoothA/CTraction control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

204-371-6737

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Chevrolet Trax