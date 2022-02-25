Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

39,525 KM

Details Description

$58,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

Contact Seller

$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

39,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447781
  • Stock #: F4GJFA
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJ1GH248969

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F4GJFA
  • Mileage 39,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 42,026 KM
$59,998 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 Power ...
 90,771 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 68,323 KM
$57,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory