$58,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,997
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2016 Dodge Challenger
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT 392
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$58,997
+ taxes & licensing
39,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447781
- Stock #: F4GJFA
- VIN: 2C3CDZDJ1GH248969
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # F4GJFA
- Mileage 39,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0610 #3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6