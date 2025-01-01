Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,500 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go

Watch This Vehicle
12841759

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1754664999
  2. 1754664999
  3. 1754665000
  4. 1754665000
  5. 1754665000
  6. 1754664999
  7. 1754665001
  8. 1754664999
  9. 1754664999
  10. 1754665001
  11. 1754664999
  12. 1754664999
  13. 1754664999
  14. 1754664999
  15. 1754664999
  16. 1754664998
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR139634

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE AWD | One Owner | Power sliding doors for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Toyota Sienna LE AWD | One Owner | Power sliding doors 147,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT Diamond Edition | Leather | Htd Steering for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT Diamond Edition | Leather | Htd Steering 91,688 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 F Sport | Leather | Heated Cooled Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Lexus RC 300 F Sport | Leather | Heated Cooled Seats 93,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan