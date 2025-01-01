$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR139634
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2020 Toyota Sienna LE AWD | One Owner | Power sliding doors 147,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT Diamond Edition | Leather | Htd Steering 91,688 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RC 300 F Sport | Leather | Heated Cooled Seats 93,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan