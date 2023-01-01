$22,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
31,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10059135
- Stock #: A0541
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG2GT242588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 31,160 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
