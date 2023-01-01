2016 Dodge Journey

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 1 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10059135

10059135 Stock #: A0541

A0541 VIN: 3C4PDDFG2GT242588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 31,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.