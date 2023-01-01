Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

31,160 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059135
  • Stock #: A0541
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2GT242588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

