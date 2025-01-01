$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL | Leather | Local Vehicle | Htd steering
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Ford Edge SEL with 155547kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Power driver seat
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Dual climate control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
204-371-6737