$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE - 4WD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
Used
165,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99GUA40828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 165,135 KM
Vehicle Description
White Platinum Tricoat, I4 2.0L Ecoboost, 240 HP - Gas, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Power Panoramic Roof, Leather Buckets - Charcoal Black
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2016 Ford Escape