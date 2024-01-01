Menu
White Platinum Tricoat, I4 2.0L Ecoboost, 240 HP - Gas, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Power Panoramic Roof, Leather Buckets - Charcoal Black

2016 Ford Escape

165,135 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

2016 Ford Escape

SE - 4WD

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99GUA40828

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,135 KM

White Platinum Tricoat, I4 2.0L Ecoboost, 240 HP - Gas, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Power Panoramic Roof, Leather Buckets - Charcoal Black

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

