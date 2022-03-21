$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats
Location
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
168,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763134
- Stock #: M-75B
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX6GUC63732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Smooth ride and handling, fuel efficiency across the lineup, and competitive pricing are just a few of the advantages of the 2016 Ford Escape This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 168,420 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX6GUC63732.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
