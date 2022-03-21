$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8811095
- Stock #: 100915
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX6GUC63732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Ford Escape SE with 168000km. 1.6L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 OWNER Heated seats Backup up camera Bluetooth Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
