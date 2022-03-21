Menu
2016 Ford Escape

168,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

168,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8811095
  • Stock #: 100915
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX6GUC63732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2016 Ford Escape SE with 168000km. 1.6L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 OWNER Heated seats Backup up camera Bluetooth Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

