2016 Ford Explorer

233,686 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

XLT - 4WD

XLT - 4WD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

233,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545408
  • Stock #: A0589
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83GGB37557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 233,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

