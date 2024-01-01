Menu
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2016 Ford F150 FX4 with 141000km. 3.5L Ecoboost 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. </div><div><br></div><div>Command Start</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Power seats</div><div>Navigation</div><div>Trailer brake</div><div>Bluetooth</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Running boards</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

XLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG6GKD67970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101403
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

