2016 Ford F150 XLT with 200635km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, no accidents!

 

Command start

Heated seats

Power seats

Navigation

Trailer brake

Tonneau cover

Back up camera

Bluetooth

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2016 Ford F-150

200,635 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | Command Start | Heated Seats

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | Command Start | Heated Seats

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,635KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF8GKE36357

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,635 KM

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2016 Ford F150 XLT with 200635km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, no accidents!

 

Command start

Heated seats

Power seats

Navigation

Trailer brake

Tonneau cover

Back up camera

Bluetooth

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

204-371-6737

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Ford F-150