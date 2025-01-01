$26,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT | NAV | Command Start | Heated Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Ford F150 XLT with 200635km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, no accidents!
Command start
Heated seats
Power seats
Navigation
Trailer brake
Tonneau cover
Back up camera
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737