SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!



With the wide range of F-150 trims and body styles, you wont have a problem choosing one for either work or play. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Steinbach.



The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64601 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.

Convenience Cruise Control

Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Fixed antenna Comfort glove box Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Sync

PERIMETER ALARM

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

SiriusXM

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

