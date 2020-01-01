Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

XLT - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT - SiriusXM

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

  1. 4441785
  2. 4441785
  3. 4441785
  4. 4441785
  5. 4441785
  6. 4441785
  7. 4441785
  8. 4441785
  9. 4441785
  10. 4441785
  11. 4441785
  12. 4441785
  13. 4441785
  14. 4441785
  15. 4441785
  16. 4441785
  17. 4441785
  18. 4441785
  19. 4441785
  20. 4441785
  21. 4441785
  22. 4441785
  23. 4441785
  24. 4441785
  25. 4441785
  26. 4441785
  27. 4441785
  28. 4441785
  29. 4441785
  30. 4441785
  31. 4441785
  32. 4441785
  33. 4441785
  34. 4441785
  35. 4441785
  36. 4441785
  37. 4441785
  38. 4441785
  39. 4441785
  40. 4441785
  41. 4441785
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,601KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4441785
  • Stock #: P4611
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0GFC42567
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!

With the wide range of F-150 trims and body styles, you wont have a problem choosing one for either work or play. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Steinbach.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64601 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG0GFC42567.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Fixed antenna
Comfort
  • glove box
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • SiriusXM
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairway Ford

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 83,569 KM
$25,480 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 22,247 KM
$47,960 + tax & lic
Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-3412

Send A Message