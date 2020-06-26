+ taxes & licensing
SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!
The 2016 Ford F-150 sets the bar for trucks in Canada, boasting industry leading highest tow rating, biggest payload and best fuel economy in its segment. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 81,877 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6