$36,899 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7683775

7683775 Stock #: 16FOLT

16FOLT VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFB46335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.