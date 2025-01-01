Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2016 Ford Fusion SE with 142000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN STEINBACH. No major collisions </p><p> </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Power front seats </p><p>Cruise </p><p>A/C</p><p>Touch screen radio </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2016 Ford Fusion

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Fusion

SE-LOCALLY OWNED-POWER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12713274

2016 Ford Fusion

SE-LOCALLY OWNED-POWER SEATS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1751578568
  2. 1751578568
  3. 1751578568
  4. 1751578568
  5. 1751578568
  6. 1751578568
  7. 1751578569
  8. 1751578568
  9. 1751578568
  10. 1751578568
  11. 1751578568
  12. 1751578569
  13. 1751578568
  14. 1751578568
  15. 1751578567
  16. 1751578569
  17. 1751578568
  18. 1751578569
  19. 1751578568
  20. 1751578568
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
VIN 3FA6P0H79GR220521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101717
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2016 Ford Fusion SE with 142000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder 

 

Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN STEINBACH. No major collisions 

 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Dual climate control 

Power front seats 

Cruise 

A/C

Touch screen radio 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2012 Honda CR-V Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF for sale in Steinbach, MB
2012 Honda CR-V Touring-LEATHER-HTD SEATS-SUNRF 184,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT-CREW CAB- HTDSEATS-CARPLAY for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT-CREW CAB- HTDSEATS-CARPLAY 214,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-REAR DVD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad-7 PASSENGER-LEATHER-REAR DVD 104,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Ford Fusion