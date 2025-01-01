$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE-LOCALLY OWNED-POWER SEATS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101717
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Ford Fusion SE with 142000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder
Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN STEINBACH. No major collisions
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Dual climate control
Power front seats
Cruise
A/C
Touch screen radio
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
