<div>2016 GMC Acadia, 7 Passenger,AWD , command start, fresh safety, 227, KM, runs and drives great call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2016 GMC Acadia

227,029 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,029KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKVPKD1GJ313859

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 227,029 KM

2016 GMC Acadia, 7 Passenger,AWD , command start, fresh safety, 227, KM, runs and drives great call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2016 GMC Acadia