2016 GMC Acadia SLT with only 126000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD 

Command start 
Heated front seats 
Leather seats 
Sunroof
Bose audio system
7 Passenger seating 
Factory tow package 
Power front seats
Tri climate control 
Back up Camera 
Touch screen 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2016 GMC Acadia

126,000 KM

$18,995

$18,995 + tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

11984886

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVRKDXGJ316223

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2016 GMC Acadia SLT with only 126000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD 

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Leather seats 

Sunroof

Bose audio system

7 Passenger seating 

Factory tow package 

Power front seats

Tri climate control 

Back up Camera 

Touch screen 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 GMC Acadia