2016 GMC Sierra

178,124 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2016 GMC Sierra

2016 GMC Sierra

SLT

2016 GMC Sierra

SLT

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053822
  • Stock #: 23978
  • VIN: 3GTU2NECXGG234177

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23978
  • Mileage 178,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Local truck, well cared for. Loaded with leather, remote start, navigation, heated steering wheel, sunroof, 20in. wheels with nearly new tires.< strong>

Local truck, well cared for. Loaded with leather, remote start, navigation, heated steering wheel, sunroof, 20in. wheels with nearly new tires.

Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Ben R Auto Sales.
Prices plus GST and PST, licensing, insurances
Dealer Permit #4270

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

