2016 GMC Sierra 1500

$29,997 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 7 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438481

7438481 Stock #: F44HRK

F44HRK VIN: 1GTV2LEC7GZ275004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 225,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.