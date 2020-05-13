+ taxes & licensing
204-326-3412
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-3412
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, A/C, Touch Screen!
Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.
Every inch of the expansive cabin is put to use. Maximal functionality is complemented by the richness of premium materials. This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 189,654 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This impressive Terrain SLE comes with stylish aluminum wheels, bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, SiriusXM radio, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, air conditioning, Stabilitrak and a 7 inch colour touch screen entertainment system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, A/c, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6