$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
89,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061273
- Stock #: UM-86
- VIN: 2HKRM3H33GH003354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UM-86
- Mileage 89,746 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Honda CR-V separates itself from its competitors with exceptional fuel economy, adult-sized room in both seating rows, more cargo capacity, and an appealing roster of tech and safety features. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 89,746 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. The family friendly, well equipped CR-V includes standard features such as rearview camera, heated front seats, 160W stereo with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Traction control and many others.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Funk's Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Funk's Toyota
Primary
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.